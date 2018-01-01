What happened this week (in anything but politics)

Iguanas froze. Mariah was freezing. And a 'Jeopardy' contestant gets frozen out. Here's this week's politics-free side of the news.

Mimi gives us a meme

Mariah Carey was told there would be tea. There was no tea. Mimi's perplexed reaction at her New Year's Eve performance gave us 2018's first social moment.

'Er,' no

The words "gangster" and "gangsta" are not the same. Just ask this guy whose flub cost him $3,200 on 'Jeopardy!'

It's so cold that ....

Frozen iguanas are dropping out of trees in Florida like overripe mangoes. But don't worry, they just need to thaw out.

Life imitates art

In a Hollywood-y heist, thieves made off with valuable gems from an exhibit on its last day.

GoT is g-o-n-e

"Game of Thrones" won't be back until next year. And then it's gone forever.

Update, NOW!

Seriously, if you use a desktop, laptop, smartphone or cloud service from Apple, Google, Amazon or Microsoft, update your software pronto.