Driver saves children from school bus about to burn

A Sherman school bus driver is being credited for helping students escape a bus that was about to burn.

Scroll for more content...

Michael Ginestre, the superintendent of Sherman Central School District, tells us the driver noticed an issue, pulled over on Parker Road and immediately had students evacuate the bus.

Students were picked up before the bus caught fire by another school bus that was nearby and continued on to school.

Volunteer firefighters with the Stanley Hose Fire Company responded right away.

The superintendent tells 7 Eyewitness News that the students were outside for less than five minutes.

All students are safe and accounted for.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.