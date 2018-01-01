The anti-harassment accessory you'll see on the red carpet at the Golden Globes

Along with seeing celebrities wearing black at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, some men and women will be donning an accessory with a timely meaning.

Time's Up, Hollywood's newly launched anti-sexual harassment and assault initiative, has unveiled a pin with a black and white logo.

Reese Witherspoon is among those who spearheaded the project. She enlisted the help of costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips, along with jewelry designer Michael Schmidt.

The Time's Up logo was created in just two weeks and more than 500 pins have made, the designers told the Hollywood Reporter.

The group has created a legal defense fund to subsidize support for men and women across all industries who have been victims of sexual harassment. As of Friday morning, Time's Up had raised $15 million for the fund.

Along with Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, Meryl Streep and Emma Stone are just some of the more than 1,000 women in entertainment behind the organization who are calling for legislation to curtail workplace harassment and advocating for gender parity at various entertainment companies.

The Golden Globes will air Sunday at 8pm EST live on NBC.

CNN's Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report