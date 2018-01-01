Police: Man used scissors, screwdriver in assault

A Boise man has been booked into the Ada County Jail after Boise Police investigators say he used a screwdriver and a pair of scissors during an assault on a woman.

Tyler M. Schroeder, 37, was charged with felony aggravated assault.

Members of the Boise Police Neighborhood Contact Unit and the U.S. Marshal's Task Force say they received information that a man suspected of assaulting a woman was staying in a hotel room on the 2200 block of West Airport Way.

Officers were able to locate the suspect -– later identified as Schroeder -- Tuesday afternoon and take him into custody.

About 2:00 p.m. On Thursday, December 28, officials say multiple witnesses called Ada County dispatch to report an assault which was occurring inside a moving vehicle in the downtown Boise area.

Officers found the vehicle at Avenue E and Logan Street, along with the female victim.

Police say a man who knew the victim was driving the vehicle when he became angry and assaulted the woman -- at one point, threatening her with scissors and a screwdriver, "causing her to fear for her safety," according to a Boise Police Department news release.

The man reportedly then fled the vehicle. Officers searched the area, but lost him.