Snow hammers down on northern CT

Blizzard Brody has been hammering down on northern Connecticut with heavy snow and gusty winds.

In Enfield, right at the state's border with Massachusetts, the road conditions were poor on Thursday morning.

All of Connecticut and most of Massachusetts are in a winter storm warning.

Enfield's emergency medical services chief said he expects to see a 10 percent increase in calls on Thursday for things like cardiac-type chest pains and shortness of breath. The calls would be the result of snow-shoveling injuries.

He said they were gearing up to care for people who might slip or fall due to icy conditions.

In Suffield, police officers were de-icing their vehicles in preparation to respond to any emergencies.

The steady snow will taper off in the late afternoon and evening.

Channel 3 meteorologists are now forecasting 6-14" of snow with the highest totals likely over eastern portions of the state.