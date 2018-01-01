'On-campus incident' leads to firing of 6 teachers

Six Gilbert charter school teachers will not be returning to their positions after an "on-campus incident," according to a school official.

Imagine West Gilbert sent out letters to parents on Dec. 29, informing them of the decision.

In the letter, the school said on Dec. 21, they became aware of an incident involving six of their staff members.

"This incident took place on school property during school hours," the letter read.

Due to employment confidentiality laws, the school was not able to disclose the specifics of the incident, only that it was serious in nature.

During the investigation, the six teachers were placed on administrative leave in accordance with their policies. As a result of the investigation, they found all six teachers violated the employment handbook policies and they will not be returning to their positions this semester.

"While privacy laws do not allow me to offer details, I can assure you this was not a decision made lightly or hastily," said a school official in a statement sent to Arizona's Family. "It was, however, the best decision possible in order for our school to live out the culture of positive character and high expectations our staff members should model for our students."

The school said they have already made several hires of highly qualified teachers for the coming semester. While they continue the hiring process, Imagine West Gilbert will have highly qualified substitute teachers working with the students to continue the academic attainment every student deserves.

Below is the entire statement sent to Arizona's Family:

"We can confirm that six teachers at Imagine West Gilbert will not be returning to their positions when school reopens after Winter Break. Due to employment confidentiality laws, I am not able to disclose the specifics of the incident, only that it was serious in nature.

While privacy laws do not allow me to offer details, I can assure you this was not a decision made lightly or hastily. It was, however, the best decision possible in order for our school to live out the culture of positive character and high expectations our staff members should model for our students. Be assured the decision was made with the best interests of our students in mind.

Already, we have been able to hire several highly qualified teachers for the coming semester. While we continue the hiring process, highly qualified substitute teachers will be working with our students to continue the academic attainment every student deserves."