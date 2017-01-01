wx_icon Huntsville 34°

City council member shaves city's logo into her head

Posted: Jan. 3, 2018 11:19 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2018 12:39 PM

A Cottonwood Heights mom and politician is turning heads because of what is on the back of hers.

"I'm a little bit different," admitted Councilwoman Tali Bruce. "I hope to let the citizens know that I'm not just your average run of the mill politician."

Councilwoman Bruce took the oath of office along with Councilwoman Christine Mikell, and newly appointed Mayor Mike Peterson Tuesday night. The former councilmen became Cottonwood Heights second Mayor ever.

"It's amazing the emotion that comes up," he said.

But all eyes were on Bruce, including Mayor Peterson's.

"That's actually pretty impressive," the Mayor said. "She's strong, she's decisive she's opinionated, and we welcome that."

