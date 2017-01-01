wx_icon Huntsville 34°

wx_icon Florence 31°

wx_icon Fayetteville 34°

wx_icon Decatur 31°

wx_icon Scottsboro 34°

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts

Police: Individuals stole nearly $9,000 worth of medication from pharmacy

An investigation is underway into the theft of prescription medication from Royer Pharmacy in Akron Borough.Ac...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2018 10:53 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2018 12:40 PM

An investigation is underway into the theft of prescription medication from Royer Pharmacy in Akron Borough.

Scroll for more content...

According to the borough's police department, three individuals smashed out the pharmacy's front glass door Tuesday at 12:37 a.m. and stole nearly $9,000 worth of medication, the majority being Oxycodone and Oxycontin.

Police say the suspects, who arrived in a sedan, were in the store for 60 seconds and exited through the back door.

Suspect #1: white male, between 5'2? to 5'4? in height, wearing a dark colored North Face jacket, dark colored sweatpants with the word GAP on the left pant leg

Suspect #2: stocky white male, between 5'6? to 5'8? in height, wearing a dark colored North Face jacket, gray sweat pants and sneakers with white laces and soles

Suspect #3: thin build (unknown gender), between 4'10" to 5'0? in height

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events