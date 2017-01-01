Gas leak prompts evacuations, school closure in New Haven

A gas leak Wednesday morning prompted police to evacuate homes and close at least one school in New Haven.

According to officials, crews were called to Canner Street shortly before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fire officials said the Worthington Hooker and Foote schools were evacuated.

Parents told Channel 3 that the Worthington Hooker School is closed for the day.

They said they could smell the odor of gas in the area.

Canner Street is closed between Livingston and Ronan streets. A number of side roads have been blocked off as well, according to police.

Fire officials remained on scene well after 9 a.m.

There's no word on what caused the leak.