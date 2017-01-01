Thomas Monson, Mormon church president, dies at age 90

Thomas S. Monson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Tuesday at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to a statement from the organization. He was 90.

Monson became president of the church in 2008, and served in that capacity until his death. He "passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family," LDS posted on the Church's verified Facebook page.

Monson was born in Salt Lake City in 1927. He served in the US Navy near the close of World War II, according to his church biography.

He served in the church throughout his life, becoming a bishop at the age of 22, to presiding over the church's Canadian mission in his early 30s and becoming a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at age 36. He also supervised the church's missions around the world including the western US, South Pacific, Mexico, Central America and Europe, according to the church's statement. He was the 16th president of the Church of Latter-day Saints.

The church has almost 15.9 million members worldwide.

Monson was "among the greatest men I have ever known," tweeted Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah. "Service was his motto and humility his hallmark."

As Monson was turning 70 in 1997, he was asked about how he would like to be remembered to which he replied, "I tried my best."