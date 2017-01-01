Kansas City nonprofit won't let freezing temps stop them from serving homeless vets

It's bitter cold outside, but that is not stopping the Veterans Community Project from building tiny homes for homeless veterans.

It's full steam ahead for the Kansas City nonprofit with more siding is going up Tuesday. However, the freeze is stopping them from adding roof shingles, because it's simply so cold, and they will crack.

"We're still on track, and it's really due to our partners and the community pressing us forward," Veterans Community Project co-founder Brandonn Nixon said.

Once completed, the 240-square-foot tiny homes will help get veterans off the street.

"We got basically a full kitchen. We will teach veterans how to cook food, help them budget, plan for the meals during the week," said Mark Solomon, another co-founder for the Veterans Community Project. "Full bed back here. Twin size that's back in the corner so folks with PTSD are away from the doors and the windows, safe space to be ... every one of these will come with Internet."

Solomon and his fellow co-founders are all military guys themselves, and they wanted to make an impact.

"The reality is on any given night, there could be 150 or more homeless veterans on the streets," Solomon said.

And that's all the motivation they need to not let the cold slow them down.

"These are people who have sworn oath to their country up to and including with their lives, so we don't want to have to say no to everyone," Solomon said.

The goal is to finish 13 of tiny homes, and get 13 veterans off the streets by the end of January.