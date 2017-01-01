Quick-thinking neighbor rescues woman from house fire

Authorities say a quick-thinking neighbor helped rescue a woman from a house fire in Flint Township.

Scroll for more content...

It was reported just before 7 a.m. on the 2100 block of Bernice.

Michael Burkley with the Flint Township Fire Department said a woman in her 70s was inside sleeping at the time of the fire.

Burkley said a neighbor smelled the smoke and knocked on the woman's door to wake her up.

"I called 911. I ran to her house and started pounding on the door hoping she'd answer. There wasn't an answer for quite a while and so I kept pounding. And 911 told me to keep pounding so I did. And finally Lydia came to the door and she went inside to grab a couple things, her purse, and I said let's get out," Sandra Jeans said.

The woman escaped the blaze, but went to the hospital with back injuries after falling.

She was the only person home at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.