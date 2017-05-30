7 planes fly back in time (OK, not really but technically it's true)

No flux capacitor needed: Seven flights that took off in 2018 landed in 2017, according to FlightRadar24, which tracks flights around the world.

FlightRadar24's website noted on New Year's Eve that six flights -- all departing from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei -- were leaving after the stroke of midnight local time on January 1 but were arriving at their destinations in North America before midnight on December 31.

Another flight -- Hawaiian Airlines Flight 446 -- was due to leave Auckland, New Zealand, at 11:55 p.m. but was delayed about 10 minutes, putting it into the new year. It arrived in Honolulu at 10:16 a.m. on December 31.

So it really isn't the same as "Back to the Future," because in the movie they were actually flying back to the past -- but these planes were presumably flying forward, which makes that really confusing, because well, physics. And anyway, who wants to go back to 2017?