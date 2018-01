If you need to get back to California today, it could take a while.

At 1 p.m. Monday, traffic was backed up for 16 miles on Interstate 15 southbound according the Regional Transportation Commission.

The tweet read:

#FASTALERT

1/1/2018 1:05 PM

Heavy Traffic I-15 SB to Califorrnia

16-mile back-up

Expect Long Delays