CEO says Iran blocking messaging app after issuing warning to protesters

The Iranian government is blocking access to the popular messaging application Telegram, according to its CEO, Pavel Durov.

On Sunday, Durov tweeted that "Iranian authorities are blocking access to Telegram for the majority of Iranians," after the company's refusal to shut down peaceful protesting channels.

Semi-official news agency ISNA also reported users of the mobile application said they couldn't "access the mobile app versions of Telegram and Instagram. So far there are no reports of any problems with the desktop version of Telegram," but the news agency didn't elaborate on a possible cause.

CNN was able to contact users in Iran through the app following these announcements. The app was slower than usual but messages from both sides eventually got through.

Telegram, which offers public channels for users in addition to encrypted messaging, is widely used in Iran.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian government issued a stern warning that protesters will "pay the price" after anti-government demonstrations throughout the country turned deadly.

Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli issued the warning, adding what he categorized as the misuse of social networks by some individuals "are causing violence and fear," and that "such behavior will be smashed," according to IRNA. Iran's official news agency.

Anti-government protesters have largely relied on Twitter and Telegram social networks to spread information about the protests. Independent media coverage from inside Iran has largely been limited, with official media outlets providing few details about the protests.

Fazli's comments on Sunday were published by various state media outlets.

"The events and occurrences of the last few days have preoccupied, saddened and hurt our beloved people," semi-official news agency ILNA quoted Fazli as saying, before adding "those who destroy public properties, create chaos, lawlessness and insecurity in our society, will be held legally responsible and must answer for their behaviors and pay the price for it."

On Saturday, Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, the Iranian communication minister publicly asked asked Durov on Twitter to shut down a channel, claiming it incited violence.

A few hours later, Durov said the messaging app had suspended a Telegram channel after it "started to instruct their subscribers to use Molotov cocktails against police." He added the channel was suspended due to the company's "no calls for violence" rule.

Protests turn deadly

Two people were killed Saturday during protests in Doroud city, in the Lorestan province of western Iran, according to semi-official news agency Mehr News.

On Sunday, Mehr news quoted Habibollah Khojastehpour, the deputy governor of Lorestan, as confirming the deaths but denying security forces were to blame.

Several videos circulated on social media showed various people injured during protests in the city. The videos purportedly showed injured people lying on the ground and being carried away from the protest, as well as being treated in a local hospital. In some of the video, gunshots can be heard.

CNN cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

One local source told CNN on Saturday that during protests in the city, his family witnessed a mob storming the governor's office and setting it on fire. Protesters were fired upon and five people were shot, the source said.

According to Mehr, Khojastehpour added that fire was not directed toward or into the crowds by the military, security or police forces.

"Clashes occurred with individuals who had taken to the streets, heeding calls by the enemies of the system," Khojastehpour is quoted as saying. "The objective was to conclude this gathering peacefully but given the presence of the aforementioned individuals and groups, this tragedy unfortunately occurred that resulted in the killing of two individuals who were present at the clashes."

'Death to the dictator'

In a rare display of public dissent, some protesters directed their ire at Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, according to some videos on social media. CNN has not independently verified the authenticity of the footage.

In another video also circulating on social media, Iranians can be overheard chanting "We don't want an Islamic Republic" and "Death to the dictator." The video purports to show demonstrators in the western city of Khorramabad.

In addition to these anti-government slogans, chants of "Death to the Revolutionary Guards" can also be heard in another video posted on social media.

CNN is unable to independently verify the authenticity of those videos.

One resident told CNN of witnessing a protester tearing down a poster of Khamenei near Tehran University on Saturday.

In Tehran, protesters have been temporarily arrested for participating in "illegal demonstrations," according to Mohsen Hamadani, Tehran deputy governor in charge of security affairs, as reported by semi-official ILNA.

Not since 2009

The protests throughout the country -- described as the largest public display of discontent since the 2009 Green Movement in Iran -- have emerged against a backdrop of rising food and gasoline prices.

Demonstrations began Thursday in the northeastern city of Mashhad before spreading to other cities. They included Tehran, Kermanshah, Arak, Qazvin, Khorramabad, Karaj and Sabzevar, according to IRNA, citing First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri.

On Saturday, 80 people were detained in the nearby city of Arak, according to a government official, as reported by Mehr news agency.

"A number of individuals intended to enter into and damage government locations," the government official, who was not identified by Mehr, is quoted as saying. The official added that protesters were not able to enter the government buildings, "and the city is under control."

Mehr added that at least three people were lightly injured.

US-Iran war of words

US President Donald Trump voiced his support for anti-government protesters in various tweets throughout the weekend, sparking a war of words with the Iranian government.

His first tweet on Friday warned Iran that "the world is watching!"

"Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime's corruption & its squandering of the nation's wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people's rights, including right to express themselves." Trump added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi pushed back against the US comments a day later, saying the Iranian people gave no credence to such "opportunistic" remarks by Trump or his administration.

His statement on the Foreign Ministry website also described "Mr Trump's government" as the main source of ill will toward Iran.

Iranian officials have pointed to foreign intervention as being behind the anti-government protests.

Trump tweeted about the situation again on Saturday, sharing footage of a speech he gave at the United Nations in September.

"Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever," Trump wrote, quoting his speech. "And the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice."

"The world is watching!" he added.

US Vice President Mike Pence also took to Twitter Saturday evening to reiterate the Trump administration's support for "peaceful protesters in Iran who are speaking out for freedom." Pence added, "... the time has come for the regime in Tehran end terrorist activities, corruption, & their disregard for human rights."

In the same tweet, Pence condemned the "arrests of innocents."

Relations between Washington and Tehran are tense, with the Trump administration critical of what it sees as Iran's growing regional influence and alleged involvement in conflicts including Yemen and Syria.

Rouhani won a landslide re-election in May after campaigning largely on social reform. His campaign touted the merits of the 2015 nuclear deal with the United States, the European Union and other partners which has been rejected by Trump.