Trump to Iran: 'The world is watching!'

President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted his support for protests taking place in Iran this weekend, writing, "The world is watching!"

In a pair of tweets, the President wrote: "The entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change, and, other than the vast military power of the United States, that Iran's people are what their leaders fear the most...."

Trump continued: "Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice. The world is watching!"

In the tweets, Trump posted videos of a speech he gave to the United Nations in September, in which he said, "The entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change."

The President's Twitter posts follow a White House statement making similar points, which he tweeted late Friday night.

Iran's government warned its citizens on Saturday against holding "illegal" public gatherings, following two days of rare anti-government protests which spread to a number of cities.

The protests -- described as the largest public display of discontent since the 2009 Green Movement in Iran -- have emerged against a backdrop of rising food and gasoline prices.

The unrest has prompted verbal sparring between Iran and the United States, with the White House and Trump on Friday urging Tehran to respect protesters' rights.

"There are many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with the regime's corruption and its squandering of the nation's wealth to fund terrorism abroad," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. "The Iranian government should respect their people's rights, including their right to express themselves. The world is watching."

Trump subsequently tweeted the same message.