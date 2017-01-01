wx_icon Huntsville 31°

Most anticipated movies and TV of 2018

After a year bursting with great storytelling, 2018 has a lot to live up to.Luckily, the future looks bright....

Posted: Dec. 29, 2017 11:10 PM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2017 11:10 PM

After a year bursting with great storytelling, 2018 has a lot to live up to.

Luckily, the future looks bright.

Marvel will bring to theaters a super hero story that's long overdue with "Black Panther," Ava DurVernay will make magic with "A Wrinkle in Time," Ryan Murphy will follow up the success of his O.J. Simpson tale with "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," and that's just the tip of the entertainment iceberg that will sink your social life in the New Year.

Click through the above gallery to see more movies and TV we can't wait to check out in 2018.

