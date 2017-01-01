Mom creates scholarship to honor slain son who worked as paramedic

A mother is taking action to ensure her son is remembered after he was shot and killed in October.

Anthony Jackson was a paramedic with the Northeast Ambulance and Fire Protection District when he was fatally shot on October 17. The 36-year-old had just been accepted into the fire academy and would have started in January.

Troy Whitaker has been charged in Jackson's death. Whitaker reportedly admitted to shooting Jackson but claimed it was an accident.

Janice Jackson said her son liked helping others at an early age. Now, she's raising money for a scholarship to help others who want to become paramedics, firefighters or police officers. The Northeast Fire District said they will match all the donations raised by Jackson.

Jackson said she hopes to make the scholarship an annual event to honor her son.

Money for the scholarship is being collected through a gofundme account. Click here to view the fundraising page.