Police: Marine stabbed to death in downtown San Diego

A Marine was stabbed to death early Friday morning during an altercation between two groups in downtown San Diego, and police said the suspected attacker remains on the loose.

The incident occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on 6th and Island avenues, according to San Diego police.

Details on what led to the confrontation between the two groups of men remain unclear, but police said responding officers arrived to find a man with a major stab wound to his upper body. Despite life-saving efforts by two witnesses and emergency responders, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim only as a Camp Pendleton-based Marine. Police told 10News the others in his group were also Marines.

A second man involved in the brawl was found nearby and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police confirmed he is not in the military but was with the deceased man's group.

10News learned police are looking for at least one person believed to be linked to the incident. A description of the suspected attacker was not immediately available.

Police blocked off 6th and Island avenues due to the investigation.