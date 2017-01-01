Man finds young girl alone in snow; mother found dead in Ogden home

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose young daughter was found alone in her pajamas at a snow-covered park on Wednesday.

A passerby spotted the girl, who is 3 or 4 years old, about 5:30 p.m. He brought her across the street to the Marshall White Community Center and called police, said Ogden Police Lt. Clint Christensen.

When officers arrived, the girl was cold but otherwise appeared to be OK, he said.

The child told police "her mom was at home laying down," Christensen said. The girl led officers to her home in the 200 block of 28th Street, where the front door was open.

Investigators believe the 41-year-old mother had died 15-20 hours earlier due to medical problems that Christensen did not specify.

Officers were attempting to reach the girl's remaining family members on Thursday.

The Division of Child and Family Services took custody in the meantime.