San Diego police search arrest suspect who hit man in head with ax

A man was arrested Thursday after police said he allegedly hit a 44-year-old man in the head with an ax during an altercation outside of a Clairemont 7-Eleven store.

Scroll for more content...

San Diego police said the incident was reported shortly after 12 p.m. outside of the 7-Eleven store in the 4100 block of Genesee Avenue.

Police said a confrontation between two men took place inside the store but continued outside of the business and into the street after the suspect was kicked out of the store.

Once outside, the suspect, later identified as Christopher Alvaras, 21, swung an ax at the other, striking him in the head.

According to police, Alvaras fled the scene in a Honda van.

A short time later, both the vehicle and Alvaras were spotted on 16th Street in downtown San Diego.

Alvaras was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The nature of the confrontation was not immediately disclosed.