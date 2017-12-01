'Breakfast Club' gets deleted scene and much more

Ally Sheedy's character in "The Breakfast Club" was even weirder than you thought.

And fans will now get to see exactly how weird in a previously-deleted scene that features Sheedy's character, Allison, and Molly Ringwald's character, Claire, from the iconic 1985 John Hughes teen dramedy.

In it, the pair are talking in the girls bathroom.

"Ahhh this so sad," Claire says to Allison in a clip from the scene premiered on Vulture. "You're washing your hands but you'll eat food inches away from a live toilet?"

Allison's response is to eat a potato chip out of the sink.

The scene is part of 50 minutes of previously unreleased material included in Criterion Collection's re-release of the film on DVD and Blu-ray.

There is also a new video essay featuring director John Hughes's production notes, which are read by Judd Nelson, one of the film's stars, and new interviews with Sheedy and Ringwald.

And if you were wondering, January 2 is the date you'll get to see "The Breakfast Club" gang in the simplest terms -- the most convenient definitions.

That is to say, a brain and an athlete and a basket case and a princess and a criminal.

Does that answer your question?