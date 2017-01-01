Mumbai rooftop restaurant fire kills 14

At least 14 people were killed after a fire broke out at a Mumbai rooftop restaurant early Friday, according to Mumbai police.

The fire started at around 12:22 a.m. local time at the fifth-floor restaurant in Kamala Mills, according to Mumbai police spokesperson Deepak Deoraj.

The compound houses eateries and bars, police said.

Images of the scene showed a raging fire overtaking the rooftop and billowing smoke in the night sky. Kamala Mills is a former industrial compound that in recent years has been refurbished and now houses restaurants, bars and offices in Mumbai's Lower Parel area.

Eleven of the 14 victims were female and the remaining three were males.

A case has been registered against the restaurant's manager and partners, Deoraj said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the fire: "Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly."