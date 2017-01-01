Comanche declared winner of Sydney-Hobart race after protest

LDV Comanche has been crowned the winner of this year's Rolex Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race after winning a protest lodged against rival Wild Oats XI.

An international jury found Thursday that Wild Oats XI did not keep clear of LDV Comanche at Sydney Heads and "did not do a two-turn penalty as required by the rules," according to the race's official website.

One hour was added to Wild Oats XI's official time, which swallowed all of the 26-minute lead the super maxi had when it crossed the finish line.

Comanche's skipper Mark Richard was stoic after the announcement, accepting the jury's decision which snatched away a potential ninth line honors win for the crew.

"We are very disappointed but I can see the jury's point of view....Everyone's a genius in hindsight. We made our decisions and have to live with them today. We'll get back up on the horse," he said, according to the race's official Twitter site.

Wild Oats XI was initially declared the winner on Wednesday after finishing the grueling 628-nautical mile dash from Sydney to Tasmania in a record time of one day, eight hours, 48 minutes and 50 seconds, taking four hours off Perpetual Loyal's time last year.

Comanche owner Jim Cooney immediately vowed to lodge a protest, based on a maneuver carried out in the early hours of the race as the crew steered through Sydney Heads.

After claiming victory via the jury, Cooney said, "It's a surprise, a very pleasant surprise to be standing here."

The previous day he described the move that led to the official protest.

"We were the right-of-way boat: they were the give-way boat. We hailed starboard; they were the give-way boat and they left it until far too late to tack and they tacked right in our water. We had to take evasive action or possibly take both of us out of the race.

"We could have taken their backstay out; they could have broken our bowsprit."

Black Jack crossed the line in third and was also an hour inside the 2016 finish time record.

Lightning

Ahead of the 73rd edition of the classic "bluewater" race, the 100ft super maxi Wild Oats XI -- owned by Sandy Oatley, son of the late businessman and wine maker Bob Oatley -- was struck by lightning in Sydney, damaging a number of onboard navigational computers.

The bolt from an electrical storm hit the 45-meter high carbon mast of the eight-time line honors winner, which was ashore in a cradle at Woolwich dock undergoing pre-race checks.

Race favorite Comanche was berthed next to Wild Oats but escaped any damage.

Two years ago Wild Oats shredded its mainsail in fierce winds while sailing down Australia's east coast in the Sydney-Hobart.

Last year it suffered damage to the hydraulics used to operate the canting keel and had to retire from the race.