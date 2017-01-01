WNYHeroes donates car to Veteran in need

WNYHeroes is delivering holiday cheer to a veteran in need.

The organization donated a vehicle to a veteran Wednesday through its program: Operative Automotive.

Jacob Puff served in the Air Force for six years. He now helps other veterans in need. Puff recently totaled his car in an accident. While recovering, WNYHeroes called Puff and offered him the new vehicle.

WNYHeroes has been providing vehicles for veterans for several years through the help of several community supporters and donors.

The group combs the internet looking for people who are selling vehicles. It then takes time to educate those people what WNYHeroes does for the veterans and in return, sellers may donate the vehicle instead of selling.