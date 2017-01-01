Superheroes visit dying South Jordan boy for Christmas

If you're Superman, Spiderman or Luke Skywalker, the place to be Tuesday night was inside a South Jordan home. They weren't there to save the world, but they were there to make one boy's night extra special.

Cade Allen is not your typical 13-year-old boy. First of all, he's a quadruplet and the only boy among three 13-year-old sisters.

Cade is also a lot smaller than most kids his age. That's because he was born with hydrocephalus, the buildup of too much fluid on the brain. But until now, it hasn't slowed him down too much.

"He goes to school. He has friends. He even learned how to ride a bike this summer," said his mother, Melinda Allen.

Cade has endured over 70 surgeries in his young life, but there is one thing about him that is pretty typical for a 13-year-old boy - his love for superheroes and Star Wars.

His family said he only has a few weeks to live.

"We've had to do the hardest thing we've ever done, which was make the right decision for him," Allen said.

As a result, his friend Marnae Moore decided to surprise him with something he loves - superheroes.

"I know that this is probably his last Christmas and I just wanted to create something special for him," she said.

She made a Facebook video calling all superheroes, and did they answer that call. Superman, Ironman, Spiderman, Wonderwoman, and even Luke Skywalker showed up for the event. About a dozen superheroes in all showed up at Cade's house, making this 13-year-old boy's wishes come true.

"He kind of leaned over by me and he goes, 'Mom, they're all here,'" Allen said. "And I go 'What do you think?' And he goes, 'I think we're safe.' I think that was truly one of the sweetest things I've ever experienced."

Moore's Facebook video was shared hundreds of times. She said there are more surprises for Cade, yet to come.

"I look at all these people and yeah, they are superheroes, but Cade is the real hero," Moore said.

"All of these people, they just came and volunteered and showed up," Allen said. "Their few minutes changed our whole family's lives. It will be something that we remember forever."