Tires slashed on 20+ cars and trucks in Glendale

Christmas morning should be filled with cheer, but that wasn't the case for several families that live near 67th and Olive avenues in Glendale.

Scroll for more content...

The neighbors woke up on Christmas morning to find tires slashed on roughly 20 cars and trucks.

Glendale police reports show officers responded to the neighborhood just before 3 a.m. and found the slashed tires on two different streets.

"I thought it was a pretty rotten thing to do to people on Christmas morning," says Dave Miller, who lives in the neighborhood. "They have plans to go be with family and all of the sudden they can't because they have two flat tires."

Jesus Abalos had five tires slashed on his SUV and Mercedes and says in all it's cost him over $1,000. Yolanda Johnson hasn't even been able to make repairs because money is too tight after buying Christmas presents.

"We've spent lots of money, so therefore we're put in a bind where we have to make sure we can purchase tires for the car," says Johnson. "And as of right now, I can tell you I don't have it."

Several neighbors caught the crime on their security cameras, and the Glendale Police Department will now comb through footage.

"I'm hoping they find the footage that they're looking for, to catch the Grinch that stole Christmas – literally," says Johnson.

A local tire shop has offered to help this neighborhood out, by offering gently used tires for just $25.