Police are asking for the public's help to find a modern-day Bonnie without Clyde. Mobile Police say the same woman is wanted for two robberies at two Port City banks in the same month. The attempts were just 15 days apart.

The woman shown in the surveillance video robbed a PNC Bank in Tillman's corner on December 4th. Her latest robbery attempt was yesterday at Regions Bank on Airport Boulevard.

In her first heist at PNC Bank, she walks into what appears to be a normal day at the bank. The woman is wearing a scarf around her head that partially covered her mouth. She then hands the teller a note and waits. The teller hands her stacks of cash that she stuffs into her purse. She then walks out.

Fast forward 15 days later and it happens again! Yesterday, a little less incognito, the woman walks into Regions. She walks up to a teller with what appears to be the same purse she had when she robbed PNC. The woman speaks to the teller briefly but it looks like she had trouble finding her robbery note, so she steps away. She comes back to the teller and hands the teller a brown paper bag and waits. Police say the teller hit the silent alarm at some point during the ordeal. When the woman noticed, she left the bank quickly without the bag or any money.

MPD is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the woman. So, if you know who she is, give MPD a call.