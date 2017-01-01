Newborn baby and mother share Christmas Eve birthday

A local woman is now the proud parent of a healthy boy that arrived on Christmas Eve, which also happens to her birthday.

Kristin Zawacki could not imagine her child arriving before Dec. 27, but her Christmas present came early this year.

Zawacki checked into the McLaren Bay Region on Christmas Eve and went into labor later that day at 2 p.m.

The newborn, Tate Christopher, joined their parents for the holiday the next day at 8:16 a.m.

Tate weighs 7 lbs 2oz and is 19 inches long.

"It definitely was not planned that way, but it was a great Christmas and birthday present," Zawacki said.

Zawacki and her husband Eric will be taking Tate home Tuesday afternoon.