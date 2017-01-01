A holiday message from the 5 Things family

We've had an exciting year here at 5 Things. We got a facelift, added a lot of new subscribers (welcome, welcome) and got tons of great emails from you, the readers who inspire us to get up dark and early every weekday so we can help you start your day smart -- and with a chuckle or two!

With 2017 drawing to a close, we wanted to share with you a bit about ourselves. Think of it as our own personal 5 Things.

Doug Criss

Writer

1. I get up at 2 a.m. to write this newsletter for you. So sleep and I really aren't on good terms right now.

2. I have Prince's "Love Symbol" tattooed on my back.

3. Unlike a lot of people, I don't think "The Last Jedi" represents some kind of existential American crisis.

4. I'm still not over the Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl loss, and I'll forever hate the numbers 28 and 3.

5. I don't make resolutions (who needs the pressure?), but my hope for 2018 is that you'll keep reading our little newsletter.

AJ Willingham

Writer

1. My newsletter secret? Half the time, I'm writing in my pajamas.

2. In my opinion, the best video we used this year was this horse playing with a rubber chicken.

3. I love classical music and have sung with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus for six years.

4. Doug and I commiserate about our Atlanta Falcons. A lot. I'm also a die-hard Washington Nationals fan, because I love pain.

5. In 2018, I hope to run five half-marathons. I'm no Michelle or Saeed, but I can keep up.

Michelle Krupa

Editor

1. One reason I LOVE editing 5 Things is because my workday is done early, so I get to spend afternoons with my sons, ages 6 and 2 (and a half!).

2. I also love to run and am closing in on 800 miles for the year.

3. Yes, I know what it means to miss New Orleans, where I married my newsroom sweetheart and worked as a reporter for 10 years.

4. Deep-dish pizza. Piping hot. Sauce ON TOP!

5. In 2018, I'm looking forward to my Chicago Cubs bringing home another Commissioner's Trophy!!

Amanda Lauter

Audience development

1. I was born and raised in Atlanta, and still live here. And let me tell you, it's not for the sports teams or traffic. Even still, Go Hawks!

2. My favorite place I've traveled to is Cambodia. Getting the chance to visit Angkor and the ruins of Siem Reap was a truly awe-inspiring experience.

3. I'm a big fan of landscape design and built by hand a flagstone patio and fire pit in my backyard -- with more than 4 tons of materials.

4. I'm looking pensive in this picture because I'm always thinking thinking THINKING of ways to make this newsletter go huge.

5. 2018 goals: Figuring out how to manage life with a toddler and a newborn. Terrific twos, here we come.

Saeed Ahmed

Senior editor

1. I love to run ... the newsletter.

2. I'm from Bangladesh, home to the Bengal tiger and the longest natural beach in the world. You should visit.

3. When AJ, Michelle and Doug talk sports, I'm lost.

4. I try to respond to EVERY. SINGLE. EMAIL from you fine folks. Keep 'em coming.

5. My wife doesn't know it yet, but in 2018, I'm getting a (third) dog.

We hope you have a wonderful season, however you celebrate (or not). We're looking forward to all 2018 will hold. Please keep reading, and invite your friends to subscribe as we keep working to help you Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.