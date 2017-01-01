Ride sharers urged to donate to family of crossing guard killed in Cobb County

A Cobb County ride share driver is urging other ride sharers to participate in 10 days of Ride Share Care beginning Dec. 21-31, where they donate one hour of their earnings or tips to the family of Edna Umeh, the crossing guard killed in Mableton back in November.

Scroll for more content...

Donations can be taken to Beacon of Light Church in Austell or the Cenacle coffee shop on Veterans Memorial Highway.

On November 30, Terri Robinson turned on her ride share app and went to work.

"I had picked up two high school students to take them to school at Pebblebrook," says Robinson.

The part-time ride share driver remembers passing a familiar face, that of Umeh, a longtime crossing guard.

"She waved me through again and I just smiled and waved at her, and I kept going," says Robinson.

Robinson says it wasn't long after that when she drove past Lindley Middle School on Veterans Memorial Highway, the scene where Umeh was hit and killed by an Uber driver.

"I didn't know how to react to that because I had just seen her that morning, as I had many mornings before," says Robinson.

Robinson described the 64-year-old as a vital piece of her community, safely navigating everyone through their day for years.

"She was a valued person that is definitely missed," says Robinson.

Robinson tells CBS46 that Umeh was the bread winner for her family.

"Now they're left with the loss of her, but also the fact that she's not there to care for family."