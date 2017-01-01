Netflix helps man from Beaverton execute viral proposal

Popular online entertainment streaming company Netflix helped a man from Beaverton propose to his girlfriend in a video people all over the world are now binging.

In the video called "The Big Elaborate Netflix Secret Netflix Marriage Proposal" published Monday, viewers meet Conor and Kamela, who watched Netflix on their first date.

Since their now nearly 6-year relationship began with Netflix, Conor reached out to the company for help with proposing to Kamela, who shares her favorite show right now is the Netflix-original series "Santa Clarita Diet."

With Netflix, Conor convinced Kamela they were going to be filmed as a part of a reality show.

They sit down to watch clip featuring the characters Sheila and Joel from "Santa Clarita Diet," played by Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.

As the clip plays, it's revealed Conor is interviewing the characters on screen as Conor and Kamela watch.

Conor on screen then tosses it over to real time Conor to pop the question to Kamela.

The video on Netflix's Facebook page as of noon Thursday had nearly 8 million views.

Conor is a graduate of Beaverton High School and Kamela is a graduate of Ahola High School. Both graduated from Oregon State University.