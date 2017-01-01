A popular teacher facing major health issues is surprised by Secret Santa

Earlier this year, Mo Haws woke up to a pop in his back. The 37-year-old was flown by medical helicopter to Utah where he had to undergo immediate surgery. A few days later, doctors determined Mo had a condition called Cauda Eqina Syndrome and he was paralyzed from the waist down.

Mo teaches 6th-8th grade history at White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls. He is now walking with a cane but spends most of his days in his wheelchair.

When Secret Santa heard about Mo's challenges, he asked the Secret Santa elves to go surprise him.