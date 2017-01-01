Cancer survivor helping to bring Christmas cheer to kids at Cardinal Glennon

A man who beat the odds against cancer twice is working to make sure sick children have a good Christmas.

Lanny Key dropped off donations at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital Thursday.

He says he knows what it's like to be stuck in a hospital bed. He hopes his gesture helps to lift some spirits.

Lanny, who graduated from Riverview Gardens High School in 1977, challenged some of the people he went to high school with to help the kids.

He said he hopes next year his graduating class can fill a whole tractor trailer with gifts.