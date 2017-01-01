Raymore husband and wife beaten inside home, robbed by 3 men

A man and his wife are in the hospital after they were attacked and badly beaten inside their home on Thursday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The attack happened at about 6:15 a.m. while the man was walking to his car, preparing to leave for work.

The man said three black men approached him and forced him back inside his house. Once inside, the men attacked the couple, who police say are in their 50s, beating and robbing them.

Police have not released any further information about the possible suspects but did say that they wore masks.

The man and his wife suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

Earlier in the day, police went into the home while the couple sat in the hospital.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Many of the residents KCTV5 News spoke with were incredibly concerned for the married couple.

At the time of publication, police were saying the threat may have been just to the couple.

"There is reason to believe that there was a relationship or that they were here because of information that they had received, perhaps about valuables at the house," said Chief Jan Zimmerman. "We do believe, at least at this point in the investigation, that this house was specifically targeted."

In a neighborhood where violent crimes are far from normal, police are hoping someone saw something that can help them solve the case.

"We are trying to narrow the timeframe of when the event actually started, because us being called at 6:15 means it's over and they're gone," Zimmerman said.