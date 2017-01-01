Local woman receives the gift of a new smile

It's safe to say that Tanya Estes' life has officially changed. On Wednesday morning she underwent a procedure to receive a new smile thanks to a program through Boise Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center.

"I think in one day it's going to be a pretty life changing event for her," said Dr. Bobst.

"Its such a big emotion I cant really explain," said Estes. "It actually took a while for it to set in. The last call a couple days ago just confirming your appointment and I am like oh my gosh this is real."

Estes said she was nervous but excited for the first procedure to remove her dead and decaying teeth and completely change her smile.

The operation can run upwards of $60,000 but the center chose Estes earlier this year our of more than 400 applicants as the special recipient of the service completely free of charge.

"It's going to be a complete transformation," said Dr. Bobst. She will leave today with an almost perfect smile."

Before the procedure was even complete, Estes was already looking forward to the huge boost of self esteem.

"Being more confident, not having to shy away," said Estes.

"I think it's going to be a game changer in the sense that you know your withdrawn, you don't really show your teeth or your smile or you are kinda hesitant and I think it's going to be an instant boost of confidence an instant ability to eat and chew and function," said Dr. Bobst.

But the thing Estes said she is most looking forward to is having professional pictures of her and her family for the very first time.

"It's exciting. It's going to be weird because most of the pictures around my house are generic pictures so now there is actually going to be pictures, it's going to be fun," said Estes.