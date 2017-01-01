FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: Army father surprises son with holiday homecoming in New Britain

10-year- old Giovanie Lebron got his father home for the holidays.

Sergeant Juan Lebron is based out of Denton, TX as a trainer for the U.S. Army. He hadn't seen his son in a year but got a few days of leave and was able to surprise his son at school for the holidays.

"I had no idea what he looked like," said Sgt. Lebron who surprised his son as he was playing kickball. "I knew he needed a haircut because that's one of the things we gotta do and then he started running away and I was like come back! Then he ran home so it was good, it worked out."

Last Saturday was Gio's 10th birthday.