Dubai's Bulgari Resort named best new luxury hotel of 2017 by LTI

Bulgari Resort Dubai has only been open for a matter of weeks, but it's already been crowned the best new luxury hotel of 2017.

The lavish property, located on man-made island Jumeira Bay, came out on top in members-only travel ratings company Luxury Travel Intelligence's annual list, beating off stiff competition from the likes of The Ned in London and Paris' Hotel de Crillon.

Described as an "urban oasis," the 158,000 square-meter complex, designed by renowned Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, was credited for its structural design as well as its "understated" location.

While the Bulgari Resort Dubai may have taken the top spot, it certainly wasn't the only new hotel that made a lasting impression.

Here's the full list of LTI's top 14 "truly exceptional" new hotels.

1. Bulgari Resort Dubai

"This sensational property impressed us so much it became this year's last minute LTI top pick," says LTI founder Michael Crompton.

"It is low level (just four floors), private and understated -- everything most Dubai hotels are not. We also love its striking architecture."

Covering over 13 hectares, this opulent resort located ten minutes from the city has an imposing low-rise design which sets it apart from typical Dubai hotels.

The Bulgari's other selling points include a private beach club and beach, a 50-berth marina, a spa and an Italian restaurant headed up by chef Niko Romito.

"We have advised LTI members to go for a Beach Villa," says Crompton.

Bulgari Resort Dubai, Jumeira Bay Island, Jumeira 2, Dubai, UAE +971 4 7775555

2. The Ned, London

Set in the former headquarters of an international bank, this new London hotel from the Soho House group also won over the team at LTI, narrowly missing out on the number one spot.

The Ned was praised for its 3,000-square-meter lobby, separated by 92 verdite columns and rows of walnut banking counters, and its spacious rooftop, which offers views of St. Paul's Cathedral.

"It's big, bold and brave -- and more New York that anything in New York itself," says Crompton.

The Ned, 27 Poultry, London EC2R 8AJ; +44 20 3828 2000

3. Villa La Coste, Provence

Villa La Coste, a luxury hotel at the 600-acre Ch-teau La Coste organic winery in Provence, has 28 contemporary villa suites which all boast a private terrace and views over the Luberon.

"This unique property has the distinct feel of a private home," explains Crompton.

One of the most notable aspects of the property, which was developed by Irish hotelier Paddy McKillen, is the artwork on display.

Its walls are decorated with paintings by Sean Scully and Damien Hirst as well as rare photographs of Picasso by David Douglas Duncan.

Villa La Coste, 2750 Route de la Cride, Le Puy-Sainte-R-parade, Provence, France; +33 4 42 50 50 00

4. H-tel de Crillon, Paris

H-tel de Crillon was reopened in July 2017 after a four-year $200 million renovation.

The Parisian landmark hotel, which dates back to the 18th century, now holds 124 stand-out rooms and suites, a subterranean as well as notable courtyards dreamed up by revered landscape architect Louis Benech.

It was recognized for its two Karl Lagerfeld-designed Grand Apartments which are collectively known as "Les Grands Appartements."

H-tel de Crillon, 10 Place de la Concorde, 75008 Paris, France; +33 1 44 71 15 00

5. Chable Resort, Yucatan

Built in the center of the Mayan forest, Chable Resort offers 38 spacious casita-style rooms and two expansive suites.

The five-star establishment, which is stretched across 750 acres of the Yucat-n Peninsula, is revered for its structural designs as well as its expansive in house tequila collection.

"The stunning design, standout cave-like spa, laid back vibe, contemporary Maya cuisine and 750 acres of private grounds are just a few of the things that wowed us on our recent visit to Chable Resort," says Crompton.

Chabl- Resort & Spa, Tablaje 642, San Antonio Chabl-, 97816 Chochola, Yucata, Mexico; +52 55 4161 4262

6. Burgenstock Hotel, Lucerne

Positioned 2,800 feet above Lake Lucerne, the much anticipated Burgenstock Resort was launched in August, nine years in the making.

While there are four hotels located here, LTI has named the Burgenstock Hotel as its "favorite."

The property has 102 rooms and suites with spectacular fireplaces as well as an alpine spa, a lobby bar, wine cellar and a cigar lounge.

B-rgenstock Hotel, CH-6363 Obb-rgen; +41 41 612 60 00

7. Nobu Ryokan, Malibu

Situated along Carbon Beach in Malibu, this is the first hotel of the Nobu Ryokan brand, which is owned by billionaire Larry Ellison, chef Nobu Matsuhisa, actor Robert De Niro, and film producer Meir Teper.

Once a 1950s vintage beach motel, the property now consists of 16 rooms, 11 of which include ocean views and terraces.

"We particularly love the minimalist style, teak soaking tubs and beach side location," says Crompton.

Nobu Ryokan is also right night door to the Nobu in Malibu and all guests have access to the restaurant.

Nobu Ryoken, 22752 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu CA 90265; +1 310 317 3080

8. Hotel Eden, Rome

Built in the late 1800s, the luxury hotel reopened in 2017 after undergoing a vast restoration project.

Hotel Eden, which was bought by the Dorchester Collection in 2013, has now reduced its number of rooms from 121 to 98, and the remaining lodgings are far spacious and luxurious.

Its new 2,174-square-foot Bellavista penthouse suite has been a big hit with guests thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows, which offer expansive views of Rome.

The hotel has also added a spa and redesigned eateries such as rooftop restaurant La Terrazza and Il Giardino Ristorante & Bar.

Hotel Eden Rome, Via Ludovisi 49, Rome 00187, Italy; +39 06 478121

9. Kokomo Island, Fiji

The private island resort in Fiji is situated on Yaukuve Island, which is south of Viti Levu, Fiji's main island, and has been dubbed "a world away from the world."

Developed by Australian property billionaire Lang Walker, it holds 21 luxurious Fijian-styled beachside villas with their own private pool and and traditional thatched roofs.

"For pure barefoot luxury we recommend that you take one of chef Daniel Johnson's exceptional picnics on an island excursion," suggests Crompton.

Kokomo Island, Yaukuve Levu Island, Fiji; +679 776 4441

10. Four Seasons Surf Club, Miami

The new Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club is a reimagined portrayal of the historic Miami social club's heyday back in the 1930s, when it was a stomping ground for the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Winston Churchill.

Designed by Richard Meier, the nine-acre property consists of 77 guest rooms, 30 hotel residences and 121 private residential apartments as well as a private club.

"Our new favorite resort style property in Miami, this is classic Four Seasons," says Crompton.

The impressive on site Le Sirenuse restaurant, which is the family-owned hotel's first project away from its Amalfi home, was also commended.

Four Seasons Surf Club, 9101 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154, USA; +1 305 381 3333

11. Jackalope, Victoria, Australia

The Jackalope brand's first property opened in Victoria, Australia in May, with others coming up in Melbourne, Shanghai and Los Angeles.

Located at the Willow Creek Vineyard, its 46 rooms all have floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces.

LTI has given particular praise to its two restaurants, describing the food as "exceptional."

"This property is everything you could wish for from a relaxing urban escape," declares Crompton.

Jackalope Hotel, 166 Balnarring Rd, Merricks North Victoria 3926, Australia; +61 3 5931 2500

12. Pal-cio Tangar-, S-o Paulo

Latin America's only entry on the list is the highly-regarded Pal-cio Tangar- in S-o Paulo, which is set in the center of Burle Marx Park, a 27-acre stretch of Atlantic rainforest.

The five-star hotel also houses a Sisley spa, restaurants overseen by acclaimed French ched Jean-Georges Vongerichten and two swimming pools.

"Be sure to visit the eye-catching glass walled wine cellar with engaging sommelier Gabriele Frizon," recommends Crompton.

Pal-cio Tangar-, Rua Deputado La-rcio Corte, 1.501, Panamby 05706, S-o Paulo, Brazil; +55 11 4904 4040

13. The Silo, Cape Town

The Silo hotel in Cape Town rests six floors over the Zeitz MOCAA (Museum of Contemporary Art Africa) in what was once a concrete grain silo.

Now Africa's most expensive city hotel, The Silo's most admired feature is its standout 25-feet-high convex windows, which overlook the V&& Waterfront.

However its glass framed rooftop pool is also a "big plus", according to LTI.

All 26 of the eclectic rooms here have been individually designed and decorated by South African hotelier Liz Biden.

The Silo Hotel, Silo Square, V&A Waterfront 8001, Cape Town, South Africa; +27 21 670 0500

14. The Whitby, New York

The newest property from hoteliers Tim and Kit Kemp opened in early 2017 and is billed as a "a celebration of contemporary art and design."

It has 86 individually designed bedrooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as a 130 seat state-of-the-art cinema and an Orangery.

"A real New York 'slam dunk' for the London based Firmdale Hotels, who rarely put a foot wrong," says Crompton.

The Whitby, 18 W 56th Street, New York, NY 10019; +1 212 586 5656