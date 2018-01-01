Dennis Rodman Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former professional basketball player Dennis Rodman.

Personal: Birth date: May 13, 1961

Birth place: Trenton, New Jersey

Birth name: Dennis Keith Rodman

Father: Philander Rodman

Mother: Shirley Rodman

Marriages: Michelle Moyer (May 13, 2003-2012, divorced); Carmen Electra (1998-1999, divorced); Anicka Bakes (1992-1993, divorced)

Children: with Michelle Moyer: Trinity and Dennis Jr.; with Anicka Bakes: Alexis

Education: Attended Cooke County Junior College, 1982-1983; Attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 1983-1986

Other Facts: Career Statistics: 6,683 points, 11,954 rebounds

Won five NBA championships (1988-1989, 1989-1990 with Detroit Pistons; 1995-1996, 1996-1997, 1997-1998 with Chicago Bulls)

His father left the family when Rodman was three.

Worked as a janitor at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport at age 19.

Dated Madonna.

Nicknamed "The Worm."

Has appeared on the reality shows "Celebrity Rehab" and "Celebrity Apprentice."

Timeline: 1983 - Begins attending Southeastern Oklahoma State University on a basketball scholarship.

1986 - Is chosen in the second round of the NBA draft.

1986-1993 - Plays for the Detroit Pistons.

1990 and 1991 - Named NBA defensive player of the year.

1993-1995 - Plays for the San Antonio Spurs.

1995-1997 - Plays for the Chicago Bulls.

1996 - Rodman's memoir, "Bad as I Wanna Be," is released.

1997 - Is suspended and fined by the NBA for kicking a courtside photographer.

1997 - Co-stars with Jean-Claude Van Damme in the film, "Double Team."

1999 - Plays 23 games for the Los Angeles Lakers before being released.

2000 - Plays 12 games with the Dallas Mavericks before being released.

March 2000 - Settles a lawsuit with Connie Wilcox, a Las Vegas waitress, who accused Rodman of grabbing her breasts.

July 2000 - Is sentenced to probation and required to attend an alcohol program after pleading guilty to driving under the influence.

2005 - Becomes the first man and first athlete to pose nude for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) advertisement.

2011 - Is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

February 2013 - Travels to North Korea with the Harlem Globetrotters for an exhibition game. Strikes up a friendship with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

September 2013 - Travels to North Korea on what he calls a "basketball diplomacy tour."

December 2013 - Travels to North Korea, with a documentary crew, to help train a team of North Korean basketball players for a January exhibition game against former NBA players. The exhibition game will celebrate the birthday of Kim Jong Un.

January 6, 2014 - Rodman and several other former NBA players arrive in North Korea to take part in an exhibition basketball game.

January 7, 2014 - During an interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN, Rodman yells angrily and suggests that detained American Kenneth Bae had done something to deserve his 15-year sentence.

January 8, 2014 - Leads a sing along of "Happy Birthday" to Kim Jong Un.

January 9, 2014 - Apologizes for his outburst on CNN, explaining that he was stressed out and drinking when he made the remarks.

January 15, 2014 - Checks into a New Jersey alcohol-rehabilitation facility.

January 25, 2015 - The Slamdance Film Festival premieres "Big Bang in Pyongyang," a documentary film recounting Rodman's 2013 visit to North Korea.

November 21, 2016 - Rodman is charged with four misdemeanors after allegedly driving on the wrong side of a freeway, being involved in a hit and run, not having a valid license and lying to police. The incident happened in July 2016 in Santa Ana, California. Police say Rodman drove head-on toward another vehicle while on the wrong side of the freeway, causing the other driver to swerve to avoid Rodman's SUV and crash into a concrete wall. The hit and run charge is later dropped. Rodman pleads guilty to the other charges and is sentenced to three years' probation.

June 13, 2017 - Tells CNN he hopes to do "something that's pretty positive" on what will be his fourth visit to North Korea. The trip is sponsored by PotCoin, a digital currency for the cannabis industry.

December 11, 2017 - While on a "humanitarian tour" of Asia, Rodman announces that he is planning to organize a basketball game between the US territory of Guam and North Korea.