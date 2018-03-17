Clear

2nd period surge leads Havoc past RiverKings

The Huntsville Havoc beat the Mississippi RiverKings 3-1 on Friday night.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 10:48 PM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2018 10:48 PM
Posted By: Jesse Merrick
The Huntsville Havoc scored three goals in the second period to hand the Mississippi RiverKings a 3-1 loss on Friday night at the Von Braun Center.

