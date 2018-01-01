WAAY 31 is looking for a Digital Content Producer. The ideal candidate is a news junky who realizes the future is online.

We want someone who can go beyond “digital first.” This producer will help cultivate exclusive online content, understand social media algorithms and find what’s going to trend instead of what’s already trending.

The right applicant is an aggressive, smart and creative producer who is also a self-starter. It may sound like we’re asking for a lot but the right candidate needs to have a passion for producing TV news.

WAAY 31 is dedicated to breaking news, severe weather and investigative stories that make an impact in our community. We want producers with the desire and drive to help achieve that goal every day.

Huntsville, AL is a hidden gem. Rolling mountains surround the city, as do lakes and rivers. We are also home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Space Camp, the US Army’s Aviation and Missile command and the second largest research park in the country. If you like to travel, Nashville is a two-hour drive and Atlanta is a little more than three hours away.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor degree in Journalism, Mass Communication or equivalent.

Excellent writing, spelling, grammar and copy-editing skills

Must be able to work in a fast-paced and sometimes stressful environment

The ability to understand the station’s philosophy and implement it daily

Interested candidates should send their resume and examples of current work to:

jobs@waaytv.com or

WAAY – TV

1000 Monte Sano Blvd

Huntsville, AL 35801

No phone calls accepted. WAAY 31 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. WAAY 31 is owned by Heartland Media. Our company expects top performance and results, but provides the support and culture to win. Heartland believes that local television is rewarding and fun in a market that is rocket science! Benefits include medical, dental, vision, and 401K plans!