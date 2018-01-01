News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Huntsville
28°
Florence
24°
Fayetteville
23°
Decatur
26°
Scottsboro
30°
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Winter Weather Advisory
Wx Alerts
Globetrotters Contest
Most Popular Stories
Closings and early dismissals for Friday, Jan. 12
Man killed in Wednesday night crash identified
Pregnant woman killed, daughter injured in Alabama crash
Two charged with murder of Toney teenager
6 north Alabama sheriffs named in lawsuit over funds for feeding inmates
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issues state public health emergency because of flu
SUV crashes into Madison County home
Rain, Ice, and Snow For Friday
Pedestrian identified in deadly Decatur wreck
The size of the new Toyota-Mazda plant is hard to comprehend
Community Events