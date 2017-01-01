News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Fish and Game Forecast
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Community
Club 31 Deals
Skating in the Park
About Us
News Team
Employment
Huntsville
47°
Florence
44°
Fayetteville
43°
Decatur
44°
Scottsboro
48°
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Fish and Game Forecast
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Community
Club 31 Deals
Skating in the Park
About Us
News Team
Employment
Livestream
View Now
WAAY 31 Boat Show Contest
Most Popular Stories
Man accused of severely beating child who threw up during dinner
Alabama boy, 4, dies after being shot in the face
Family loses home after fire caused by space heater in Athens
Retirement home shut down months after attack on 86-year-old
He had a run-in with the police and ended up in the hospital. His parents want to know why
Colbert County authorities still searching for clues in deadly stabbing
New tax code leads to increase in charitable donations
Roy Moore calls US Senate election 'fraudulent' after results certified
Roundabout might help Guntersville traffic
Cold reality: Frozen pipes can be messy, expensive disaster
Community Events